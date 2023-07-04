Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,156,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,979,000 after purchasing an additional 109,905 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,081,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,917 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

