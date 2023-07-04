Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,658,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $68.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

