Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $18.07 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,858 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $3,107,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.22. 2,267,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,503. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.