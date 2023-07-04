Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,310 shares of company stock valued at $253,535,633 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,001,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,471. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average of $113.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

