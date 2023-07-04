Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 162,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,439,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.1% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $228.88. 561,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,590. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.36 and a 200-day moving average of $224.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.48.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

