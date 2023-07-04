Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $41,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,066 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,693 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,835,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,195,000 after purchasing an additional 384,260 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,581,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,866,000 after buying an additional 201,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Mellon University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Mellon University now owns 3,121,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,785,000 after buying an additional 168,730 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. 5,102,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,393,146. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.