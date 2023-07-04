Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,814 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ossiam raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $114.70. 1,287,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,782. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average of $118.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

