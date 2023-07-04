Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 407 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.15. 4,284,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,617,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.63. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

