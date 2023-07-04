Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

