Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 2,791 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,913,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

