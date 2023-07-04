Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. 1,747,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,585. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.