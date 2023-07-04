Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.61. 1,747,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.