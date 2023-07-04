Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 166 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,913 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Societe Generale cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,399,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,830. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.95. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.
