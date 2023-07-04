Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,819. The stock has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.79.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.93%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

