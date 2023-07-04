Whittier Trust Co. Sells 5,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 132.8% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $224.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,000. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.48 and a twelve month high of $226.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.62 and a 200-day moving average of $205.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

