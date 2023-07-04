WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Up 42.4% in June

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the May 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 35.2% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 46,514 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. 14,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

