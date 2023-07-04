WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80. 6,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 5,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund shares are going to split on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXJS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

