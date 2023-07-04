WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $53.80. 6,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 5,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.38.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund shares are going to split on Thursday, August 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th.
The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
