WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Up 1%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $45.24. Approximately 11,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 52,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $590.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 759.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

