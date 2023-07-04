Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 0.5%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW – Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €15.54 ($16.89) and last traded at €15.60 ($16.96). 10,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.68 ($17.04).

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €16.06 and a 200-day moving average of €16.40.

About Wüstenrot & Württembergische

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan and savings contracts, advance loans, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

