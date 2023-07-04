XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives $15.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

XPEV stock opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. XPeng has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in XPeng by 13.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in XPeng by 4.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 2.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

