XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $185.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.35), with a volume of 1095339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.50 ($2.16).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.60) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 160.81. The company has a market cap of £383.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,542.86 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

