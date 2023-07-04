XYO Market Cap Hits $49.27 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One XYO token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $49.27 million and $1.75 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.38 or 1.00026893 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00383231 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,657,455.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

