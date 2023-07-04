XYO (XYO) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

XYO (XYO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. XYO has a market capitalization of $49.01 million and approximately $551,126.70 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,819.83 or 1.00052449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00383231 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,657,455.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

