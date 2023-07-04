ZClassic Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $443,009.03 and $41.60 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00107859 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00029761 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

