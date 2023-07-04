Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Maintains Rating from 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $50.29 on Friday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694 in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,701,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 429.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44,183 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP increased its position in Zillow Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 164,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.