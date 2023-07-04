ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.96.

ZTO opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.02.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,706,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,877,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $12,338,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $536,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

