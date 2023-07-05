225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT) Shares Down 0.2%

225679 (POT.TO) (TSE:POT – Free Report) (NYSE:POT)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.78 and last traded at C$25.78. 21,744,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,139% from the average session volume of 1,754,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.83.
225679 (POT.TO) Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.78.
225679 (POT.TO) Company Profile
Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 225679 (POT.TO)
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for 225679 (POT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 225679 (POT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.