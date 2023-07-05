22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.95

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 169193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on 22nd Century Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Dawson James cut their target price on 22nd Century Group from $67.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday.

22nd Century Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $895.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.65.

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.15). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 92.05% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. On average, analysts predict that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

