26,049 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,193.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,070,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,774,000 after buying an additional 2,089,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,080,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,867,000 after buying an additional 1,824,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

