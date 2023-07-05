28,400 Shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Textainer Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $39.52. 22,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,576. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

About Textainer Group

(Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

