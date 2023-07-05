30,913 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Stapp Wealth Management Pllc

Stapp Wealth Management Pllc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,078,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 33.1% of Stapp Wealth Management Pllc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.62. 190,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,003. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

