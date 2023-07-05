36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Update

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of 36Kr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 36Kr at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

36Kr Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of KRKR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. 18,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,783. 36Kr has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

36Kr ( NASDAQ:KRKR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of 36Kr from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

See Also

