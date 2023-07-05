4,639 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. 203,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,816. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

