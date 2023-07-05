4,639 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. 203,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,816. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.