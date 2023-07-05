Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 22,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $3,107,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 608,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.01%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

