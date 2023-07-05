Achain (ACT) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Achain has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.34 million and $178,355.15 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000252 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001995 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002675 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

