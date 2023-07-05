aelf Achieves Market Cap of $171.32 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, aelf has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $171.32 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001995 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

