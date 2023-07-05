Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.41

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.41 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 72.08 ($0.91). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 27,000 shares changing hands.

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Aeorema Communications

In other Aeorema Communications news, insider Stephen Haffner acquired 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £10,000.25 ($12,692.28). In other news, insider Stephen Haffner bought 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.25 ($12,692.28). Also, insider Hannah Luffman bought 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £9,949.60 ($12,628.00). Insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aeorema Communications

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in the devising and delivering of corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Further Reading

