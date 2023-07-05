Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.41

Shares of Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.41 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 72.08 ($0.91). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 27,000 shares traded.

Aeorema Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Haffner bought 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £10,000.25 ($12,692.28). In other Aeorema Communications news, insider Hannah Luffman purchased 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £9,949.60 ($12,628.00). Also, insider Stephen Haffner purchased 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £10,000.25 ($12,692.28). 68.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in the devising and delivering of corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

