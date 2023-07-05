Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the May 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 221.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $45.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74.

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

(Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.