AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.86

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.15. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 25,915 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AG Mortgage Investment Trust
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.