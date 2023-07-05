AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.86

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $6.15. AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 25,915 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 278,361 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

