Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ACGBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.68 on August 23rd

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6772 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

