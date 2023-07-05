Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ACGBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.68 on August 23rd

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6772 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.
Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.
Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile
