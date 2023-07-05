Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,330 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,355,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,522,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 46,164 shares during the period.

Shares of GCOW stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. 121,012 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5796 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

