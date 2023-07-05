Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T remained flat at $16.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,306,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,527,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

