Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. 3,900,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,307,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.