Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Airbnb by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.12. 1,435,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,310 shares of company stock valued at $253,535,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

