Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Global Ship Lease worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 79,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 161,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 13.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 50.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of GSL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.68. 131,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $708.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $159.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

