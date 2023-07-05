Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,455 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

First Horizon Stock Up 2.8 %

FHN traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. 2,769,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,197,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

