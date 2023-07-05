Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 467 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 275,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,585. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $47.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.