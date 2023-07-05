Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 31024 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

