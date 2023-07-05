Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.24

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.24 and traded as low as C$14.90. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.15, with a volume of 2,070 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Algoma Central from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Algoma Central Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.59. The firm has a market cap of C$584.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Algoma Central Dividend Announcement

Algoma Central ( TSE:ALC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.05). Algoma Central had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of C$111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$81.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.814234 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Algoma Central’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Further Reading

